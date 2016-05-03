Reese Witherspoon's Latest Book Reccomendation Is a Must-Read

It's no secret that Reese Witherspoon is a bookworm. The actress regularly posts about what she's reading on Instagram, and she's even started her own virtual bookclub using the hashtag #RWBookClub. Today, she shared her latest recommendation, The Outliers by Kimberly McCreight ($19; amazon.com), and we can't wait to read it.
"I could not put down this thriller by @kimberlymccreight about a teenage girl who sets off on a mission to save her best friend, uncovering secrets and betrayal as she slowly realizes something more sinister is at work ... #TheOutliers #RWBookClub #Thriller," Witherspoon captioned the 'gram of the book. Sounds like quite the thriller!
This isn't the first time she's shared a book that we couldn't wait to dive into. Keep reading to see all of her recommendations so far. Happy reading!
#Bookclub: #TheThingAboutJellyfish.... This book is an incredible glimpse into the interior world of a 12 year old girl who has lost her best friend. The writing is stunning and so magical. I'm so pleased it's been nominated for the National Book Award...and my company @pacificstandardfilms is making this amazing novel into a movie! #MustRead #HappySaturday #RWBookclub