Reese Witherspoon's Latest Book Reccomendation Is a Must-Read

May 03, 2016

It's no secret that Reese Witherspoon is a bookworm. The actress regularly posts about what she's reading on Instagram, and she's even started her own virtual bookclub using the hashtag #RWBookClub. Today, she shared her latest recommendation, The Outliers by Kimberly McCreight ($19; amazon.com), and we can't wait to read it.

"I could not put down this thriller by @kimberlymccreight about a teenage girl who sets off on a mission to save her best friend, uncovering secrets and betrayal as she slowly realizes something more sinister is at work ... #TheOutliers #RWBookClub #Thriller," Witherspoon captioned the 'gram of the book. Sounds like quite the thriller!

This isn't the first time she's shared a book that we couldn't wait to dive into. Keep reading to see all of her recommendations so far. Happy reading!

