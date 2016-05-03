Reese Witherspoon's Latest Book Reccomendation Is a Must-Read

It's no secret that Reese Witherspoon is a bookworm. The actress regularly posts about what she's reading on Instagram, and she's even started her own virtual bookclub using the hashtag #RWBookClub. Today, she shared her latest recommendation, The Outliers by Kimberly McCreight ($19; amazon.com), and we can't wait to read it.

"I could not put down this thriller by @kimberlymccreight about a teenage girl who sets off on a mission to save her best friend, uncovering secrets and betrayal as she slowly realizes something more sinister is at work ... #TheOutliers #RWBookClub #Thriller," Witherspoon captioned the 'gram of the book. Sounds like quite the thriller!

I could not put down this thriller by @kimberlymccreight about a teenage girl who sets off on a mission to save her best friend, uncovering secrets and betrayal as she slowly realizes something more sinister is at work ... 😱#TheOutliers #RWBookClub #Thriller A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on May 3, 2016 at 10:53am PDT

This isn't the first time she's shared a book that we couldn't wait to dive into. Keep reading to see all of her recommendations so far. Happy reading!

Has anyone read this beautiful book? I'm halfway through and I can't put it down. Such a beautiful story about two sisters during World War II... don't tell me how it ends!! #TheNightingale #RWBookClub #Shh A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Mar 9, 2016 at 12:28pm PST

Going to curl up with this book for the weekend! 😊 Curious to find out what makes my friend @katehudson so happy and beautiful inside and out. She is one of the happiest people I know, so this should be good! 💕 #PrettyHappy #RWbookclub A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Mar 5, 2016 at 11:36am PST

So much wonderful inspiration from @shondarhimes I loved reading her commencement speech at Dartmouth the most. What will you say yes to this year? #yearofyes #MondayMuse #RWBookClub A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jan 4, 2016 at 12:02pm PST

My weekend is going to involve these two items...and hopefully a hammock. You? (Have you read #BigLittleLies?) #BookWorm #PerfectBeachReading #RWBookClub A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Aug 21, 2015 at 11:59am PDT