Reese Witherspoon and Her 2-Year-Old Son Tennessee Color Coordinate on Vacation

Donna Ward/Getty Images
Jennifer Davis
Jul 20, 2015 @ 1:30 pm

We know that Reese Witherspoon and her 15-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe are nearly identical, but it looks like there's another mini-me roaming around the star's household. The actress posted a photo of her 2-year-old son Tennessee on her Instagram account today, and he definitely takes after mom. 

Sporting coordinating blue-patterned outfits and matching grins, the duo looked sweet holding hands while on vacation. "Sweet lil walks with this sweet lil guy #vacationmode," she captioned the 'gram (below).

Sweet lil walks with this sweet lil guy ❤️ #Vacationmood @draperjamesgirl.

A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

It's clear the tot inherited his mom's preppy fashion sense, as well as her ability to pose for the camera. The hand on the hip? Too cute. 

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Shares Beautiful New Photo of Look-Alike Daughter Ava in Rome

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!