Reese Witherspoon and Her 2-Year-Old Son Tennessee Color Coordinate on Vacation

We know that Reese Witherspoon and her 15-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe are nearly identical, but it looks like there's another mini-me roaming around the star's household. The actress posted a photo of her 2-year-old son Tennessee on her Instagram account today, and he definitely takes after mom.

Sporting coordinating blue-patterned outfits and matching grins, the duo looked sweet holding hands while on vacation. "Sweet lil walks with this sweet lil guy #vacationmode," she captioned the 'gram (below).

It's clear the tot inherited his mom's preppy fashion sense, as well as her ability to pose for the camera. The hand on the hip? Too cute.

