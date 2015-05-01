Reese Witherspoon and Her Teen Daughter Look Like Sisters in Rare Instagram Snap

Reese Witherspoon and her teenage daughter Ava Phillippe looked more like sisters than mother and daughter on Thursday night as they dressed up for the movie star's Hot Pursuit film premiere.

Witherspoon took to Instagram on Thursday to share an adorable snap with her 15-year-old—who is her first child with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe—and proved they're pretty much identical.

While they shared the same striking blue eyes and wide smiles, Ava added some teenage flair with a chalky blue shade running through her platinum tresses (above). The mom of three captioned the picture: 'Me and my girl ready for #HotPursuit premiere!'

Instagram/reesewitherspoon

Witherspoon slipped into an elegant white-and-black minidress (above) to debut her new film. Hot Pursuit sees Witherspoon team up with glamorous co-star and new BFF Sofia Vergara to play an uptight cop intent on protecting the widow of a dangerous drug boss.

