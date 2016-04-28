Reese Witherspoon Shares Sweet #TBT with Son Tennessee

Reese Witherspoon has us wishing for beach days. Today, the actress took to her Instagram account to share a Throwback Thursday from her tropical spring break with her family, and it's too cute.

In the snap, Witherspoon and her youngest son, 3-year-old Tennessee, stand in the crystal clear water looking out towards the horizon. Unsurprisingly, Witherspoon wears a stylish patterned cover up as she holds onto her little one's hand, who is darling in a pair of yellow swim trunks. "#tbt to beach days with my little guy ❤ #SpringBreak," she captioned the photo along with a wave and sun emoji.

#tbt to beach days with my little guy ❤️ #SpringBreak ☀️🌊⛱ A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Apr 28, 2016 at 9:35am PDT

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Is Giving Us a Major Heads-Up with Her Latest Workout Tee

While Witherspoon hasn't been on any tropical getaways lately, she did just jet to Coachella where she showed off her festival style. We'll definitely be taking style cues from the star once summer arrives.