Reese Witherspoon Schools Us All in Styling Summer Whites

GVK/Bauer-Griffin/Getty
Jonathan Borge
Jun 04, 2015 @ 11:30 am

Reese Witherspoon is making the most of her summer whites!

The blonde starlet gave us serious airport style envy when she stopped by Los Angeles’s LAX yesterday in an outfit highlighted with eye-catching white pieces.

While most of us struggle to stay put together when shuffling our luggage through the terminal, Witherspoon looked polished in white jeans, a buttoned navy top, and a cropped polka-dotted bomber jacket. She carried a matching floral tote and paired it with dark-tinted sunglasses and classic white pumps. Is this the living definition of effortless-chic style, or what? 

