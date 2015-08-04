Reese Witherspoon Shares Too-Cute Photo of Her Two Sons

Kelsey Glein
Aug 04, 2015 @ 10:30 am

Reese Witherspoon's sons might be the most adorable brothers ever. The actress shared a too-cute snap of her boys Deacon, 11, and Tennessee, 2, on Instagram yesterday, that shows the pair embracing in a happy hug. "Someone is really excited his brother is home from camp! Welcome home, Deacon! #brotherlove," Witherspoon captioned the sweet snap (below).

Someone is really excited his brother is home from camp! Welcome home, Deacon! #brotherlove ❤️

A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

While Deacon, whose father is Witherspoon's ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, was away at camp, little Tennessee was treated to a vacation with his mom and dad, James Toth, in the Bahamas. And it looks like they siblings had a very happy reunion. Talk about brotherly love.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Shares Beautiful New Photo of Look-Alike Daughter Ava in Rome

