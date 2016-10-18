Reese Witherspoon and Son Tennessee Celebrate Halloween Early at Disneyland

You’re never too old to enjoy a day at Disney! Reese Witherspoon took her 4-year-old son Tennessee to Disneyland on Monday, and it looks like she had as much fun as he did.
The 4-year-old mom posed with Minnie Mouse in a navy lace top, ripped jeans, and white sneakers, rocking a Minnie Mouse hat of her own. The actress showed off her natural beauty with minimal makeup, letting her long blonde hair down.
Her mini-me, Tennessee, looked adorable with some Spider-Man face paint, holding on tight to mom’s hand in this sweet photo. It looks like this duo is already getting in the Halloween spirit!
These two weren’t the only family members enjoying the day: Witherspoon shared snaps on her Instagram story from the fun-filled outing, even snapping while on a flying ride with hubby Jim Toth and 12-year-old son Deacon at the park in Anaheim, Calif.
It looks like this star had a blast at the Happiest Place on Earth.