Reese Witherspoon and Son Tennessee Celebrate Halloween Early at Disneyland

You’re never too old to enjoy a day at Disney! Reese Witherspoon took her 4-year-old son Tennessee to Disneyland on Monday, and it looks like she had as much fun as he did.

The 4-year-old mom posed with Minnie Mouse in a navy lace top, ripped jeans, and white sneakers, rocking a Minnie Mouse hat of her own. The actress showed off her natural beauty with minimal makeup, letting her long blonde hair down.

Her mini-me, Tennessee, looked adorable with some Spider-Man face paint, holding on tight to mom’s hand in this sweet photo. It looks like this duo is already getting in the Halloween spirit!

Scott Brinegar/Disneyland Resort via Getty

These two weren’t the only family members enjoying the day: Witherspoon shared snaps on her Instagram story from the fun-filled outing, even snapping while on a flying ride with hubby Jim Toth and 12-year-old son Deacon at the park in Anaheim, Calif.

It looks like this star had a blast at the Happiest Place on Earth.