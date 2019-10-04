The $36 Cleansing Oil Reese Witherspoon Swears By

Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Cleansing is one of the most debated skincare steps. Some people swear by double cleansing their skin, while others refuse to wash their face more than once. For anyone who falls into the latter category, a cleansing oil is your best bet. This type of face wash gently breaks down and dissolves all of the makeup, dirt, and grime that collect in your pores throughout the day, without stripping your skin — which is probably why Reese Witherspoon swears by them.

Witherspoon's favorite? Elizabeth Arden's Ceramide Replenishing Cleansing Oil. This $36 oil turns into a milky emulsion as it's massaged into skin, and it's infused with nourishing oils and vitamin E to keep skin hydrated and smooth.

The actress, who's an Elizabeth Arden brand ambassador, says she loves using this oil to remove her makeup because it makes her skin feel "so soft and moisturized."

Along with the oil, Witherspoon revealed the rest of her go-to nighttime skincare products in a recent Instagram video.

Once her skin is clean, Witherspoon massages her face with NuVibe's RX Amethyst Massaging Beauty Tool to "help get rid of dark circles." Next, she uses Elizabeth Arden's Prevage Progressive Renewal Treatment Set. This is a month-long peeling treatment where each of the four products are used for a week at a time to reduce fine lines, wrinkles, and brighten skin. From the looks of the actress' video, she's currently on week one.

"It’s like having a peel but at home,” she explains. “This is very gentle,” she says of the treatment.

Lastly, she stresses the importance of moisturizing your face, although she doesn't share the exact moisturizer she uses. But we bet it's probably affordable.

Here's hoping the actress does a follow up video where she shares her morning skincare routine — including her go-to moisturizer.