Reese Witherspoon Set To Play Tinker Bell in New Live-Action Peter Pan Movie

With our best-loved childhood movies fast being checked off for live-action remakes, guessing which A-list starlets will be cast in their most iconic roles has become our new favorite sport. And with the news that Peter Pan's Tinker Bell is getting her own movie named Tink - who better to play the sassy and mischievous lead than Reese Witherspoon?

The actress and producer has reportedly signed on to star in and produce the movie, according to People. She is slated to produce the movie in collaboration with her Pacific Coast productions partner Bruna Papandre. They're also thought be working with scriptwriter Victoria Strouse, who penned the script for upcoming Finding Nemo sequel, Finding Dory. Sounds like a dream team!

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Inside The New InStyle: “I’ve Always Been A Little Spitfire”

While details are being kept firmly under wraps for now, it's thought that Tink will zero-in on the fairy's perspective on Neverland to tell "the story you don't know". We can't wait to hear more...

PHOTOS: 19 Times Reese Witherspoon and Sofia Vergara Proved They Are the Coolest BFFs