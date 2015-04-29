One and Done! This Product Is the Secret to Reese Witherspoon’s Contoured Cheekbones

Want to know how Reese Witherspoon works her angles? The star's longtime makeup artist, Molly R. Stern, has a simple trick that makes a big difference.

"To add depth to her face, I use an eyeshadow as a cheek contour," says Stern, who created Witherspoon's natural, yet defined look for our May issue. "At the shoot, I brushed Lancôme's Color Design Eye Shadow in Cinnamon Sucre ($20; lancome-usa.com) on Reese's lids and lash line first, and then I dipped my blush brush back in the powder and worked it into the hollows of her cheeks. It gives your face a nice color tonality if you use the same shade on the eye and cheekbone." The bronzey taupe color is the ultimate twofer!

