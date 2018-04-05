Reese Witherspoon Responds to Her Jeopardy! Category in the Most Reese Witherspoon Way Possible

Reese Witherspoon fans and Jeopardy! viewers got a pleasant surprise on Monday evening when the Oscar winning actress’s films dominated an entire category on the game show.

Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

The category started slow and easy, preying on the most general of RW knowledge with a question about the film in which she portrayed “Singer June Carter” (What is Walk the Line?). Contestant Daniel buzzed in quickly, but couldn’t come up with the title fast enough. Enter: Emily (whose RW knowledge is so vast, she needs no last name—the Madonna of RW movies, if you will).

Emily stole the category, confidently answering each and every question with a classic film from Witherspoon’s oeuvre of fan favorites.

Of course, Witherspoon herself caught wind of this incredible moment in Jeopardy! history, and added her incredibly Reese Witherspoon-esque two cents: “You gotta be quicker than that, Daniel! Way to go, Emily! @Jeopardy this made my day!,” she tweeted alongside the video clip from the episode.

You gotta be quicker than that, Daniel! 🤦🏻‍♂️🤣 Way to go, Emily! 🙋🏻 @Jeopardy this made my day! pic.twitter.com/EKXvNWoNpa — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) April 4, 2018

P.S. Jeopardy!, if you ever need someone to write Reese Witherspoon-themed questions (er—answers), InStyle's staff is ready and willing.