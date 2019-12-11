Reese Witherspoon Made a Rare Red Carpet Appearance with Her Eldest Children

By now, we all know how close Reese Witherspoon is with her lookalike children, but we haven't seen her make a formal appearance with both Ava and Deacon Phillippe in some time — until now.

On Tuesday night, the actress walked the red carpet with two of her children along with husband Jim Toth at an event celebrating her as one of The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment of 2019. (Witherspoon also shares a son, Tennessee, 7, with Toth.)

Image zoom Alberto E. Rodriguez

When an interviewer remarked that we don't often see the Witherspoon clan as a group, she responded: "My family is scattered in the wind, all different schools, different ages, but it really meant a lot to me for them to be here today. I was like, 'please come!'"

Witherspoon, who was just nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in The Morning Show, hasn't been photographed with both Ava and Deacon since 2016, though social media proves they're plenty close. Who can forget 16-year-old Deacon teaching his mom how to use TikTok?

In an interview with THR, Witherspoon said her world completely changed once she had children: "I had to grow up really fast, and figure out what woman I wanted to be for my daughter."

Earlier this year, she discussed dropping 20-year-old Ava off for college, admitting she "might have" cried in her daughter's bed afterward: "It's weird when your children go away to college — it’s hard. I never imagined how it felt for my mom."

RELATED: Why Reese Witherspoon Turned Down a Second Guest Episode on Friends