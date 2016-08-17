Reese Witherspoon Defines Preppy Cool Style in a Striped Shirt and White Shorts
In case you've forgotten, Reese Witherspoon knows a thing or two about fashion. After all, the actress is the founder of Draper James, an inspired-by-the-South clothing and lifestyle brand she regularly rocks herself.
So it's no surprise that the 40-year-old star hit the streets of L.A. on Tuesday and once again managed to deliver another daytime look for the books. She rocked structured white shorts and paired the summer-time staple with a blue-and-white striped shirt that, while at first glance, seems just like any other, features an embroidered floral design and a tied-up knot at the center. Make sure to look closely.
In addition, Witherspoon also carried a woven oversize tote and threw up a pair of brown oversize sunglasses. The best part? She kept it comfortable with a pair of flats, just like any of us would do.
VIDEO: Reese Witherspoon's Cutest Instagram Moments
Recently, the beauty hit seven million followers on Instagram and celebrated with a gorgeous bouquet of flowers.
Keep on killin' it, Reese.