Reese Witherspoon Defines Preppy Cool Style in a Striped Shirt and White Shorts

By Jonathan Borge Updated Aug 17, 2016 @ 11:45 am
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Credit: SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

In case you've forgotten, Reese Witherspoon knows a thing or two about fashion. After all, the actress is the founder of Draper James, an inspired-by-the-South clothing and lifestyle brand she regularly rocks herself.

So it's no surprise that the 40-year-old star hit the streets of L.A. on Tuesday and once again managed to deliver another daytime look for the books. She rocked structured white shorts and paired the summer-time staple with a blue-and-white striped shirt that, while at first glance, seems just like any other, features an embroidered floral design and a tied-up knot at the center. Make sure to look closely.

In addition, Witherspoon also carried a woven oversize tote and threw up a pair of brown oversize sunglasses. The best part? She kept it comfortable with a pair of flats, just like any of us would do.

VIDEO: Reese Witherspoon's Cutest Instagram Moments

Recently, the beauty hit seven million followers on Instagram and celebrated with a gorgeous bouquet of flowers.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Is "Feeling" Her Morning Workouts in Adorable Gym Attire

Keep on killin' it, Reese.

© Copyright InStyle. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com