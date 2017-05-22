Reese Witherspoon Surprise-Visited the Student Living in Her Old Dorm Room

The real-life Elle Woods left the halls of Harvard Law School and the likes of Warner Huntington III behind for some good old-fashioned California sunshine at another prestigious college this weekend.

Twenty-plus years later, Reese Witherspoon stepped back into her old dorm room at Stanford University, and, unsurprisingly, the ageless beauty could have easily passed for a college student in the photo.

The Big Little Lies actress, who was visiting her alma mater to speak at a Stanford Graduate School of Business event, took to Instagram over the weekend to document the trip down memory lane, as she posed with her room's new inhabitant and gave her the surprise of a lifetime.

"Surprise! While re-visiting @Stanford, I popped by my old dorm room ... and met its newest tenant, Caitlyn!" the mom of two captioned the photo, which shows her dressed in casual jeans and a black-and-white T-shirt while standing with her arm around the college student. "She was so nice; she even welcomed me in!" she continued.

Witherspoon—an English literature major in the 1990s—left the university after a year to pursue acting, and unbeknownst to her, would later go on to win an Oscar and star as countless beloved characters, including Legally Blonde's pink-loving, aspiring lawyer Elle Woods. She also took to social media to share a shot from her speech at the business school and dish out some encouraging words of wisdom for current students.

"Thank you @stanfordbusiness for having me yesterday. It was a honor to share my experiences and chat with all of you bright minds. Keep studying hard and dreaming big!" the star captioned the shot.

