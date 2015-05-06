Reese Witherspoon Officially Launches Her Lifestyle Website, Draper James

Another famous actress has thrown her hat into the lifestyle website ring. Following in the footsteps of Gwyneth Paltrow and Blake Lively, Reese Witherspoon has just launched her own website, Draper James. Named after her grandparents, Dorothea Draper and William James Witherspoon, Draper James is a retail-focused site that will feature items inspired by the American South as well as a blog.

“I created Draper James to honor my past and allow others to embrace the beauty, style and excitement that embodies what is happening in the South today,” the New Orleans-born, Nashville-raised Witherspoon says in a statement. Draper James will feature fashion, accessories, and home décor that reflect the Southern mentality that was instilled in the actress while growing up in the area.

In the May issue of InStyle, Witherspoon opened up about what inspired her to launch her own lifestyle website: “Three years ago I was in Atlanta shooting a film, and I was struck by the cultural explosion down there. But even though there were wonderful restaurants and amazing music venues, nothing was representing the fashion aspect of the Southern woman. We’re not from New York. We’re not from L.A. But we are current; we read InStyle; we love a dinner party, a luncheon, and, of course, fashion. Just look at my grandmother.”

In addition to the website, Draper James will be opening a brick-and-mortar store in Nashville. Take a look at Witherspoon's behind-the-scenes Instagrams of the website below.

Regram @DraperJamesGirl. Behind-the-scenes choosing fabrics & building the brand. Can't wait for you to see it!! 💗 #DraperJames #ComingSoon A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on May 4, 2015 at 2:38pm PDT

