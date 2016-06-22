Reese Witherspoon Adds a Pop of Color to Her Summer-Perfect Ensemble Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Advertisement More Email Send Text Message Print Reese Witherspoon - Lead Credit: Stav/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Reese Witherspoon was a fresh breath of air Tuesday, beating the California heat in a chic navy-and-white ensemble that epitomized summer. The Wild actress wore a trendy white fedora with a thick navy blue band, navy wedges, and a clean-cut white blouse which she tucked into a navy-and-white pleated skirt with a high waist while meeting up with a friend in Santa Monica, Calif. The 40-year-old actress and Draper James founder whimsically finished off the classic look with a matching phone case, oversize black sunglasses, and a bright yellow bag for a pop of color. The flaxen-haired star, who played Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, celebrated the first day of summer Monday by teasing a sweet look from her brand on Instagram. Reese Witherspoon - Embed Credit: reesewitherspoon/Instagram RELATED: Reese Witherspoon's New Draper James Brunch Collection Is the Epitome of Southern Charm "Such a beautiful day! Happiest #SummerSolstice! Longest day of the year! A full "strawberry" moon tonight!! @draperjames and I are celebrating by revealing summer arrivals like this today," the mom-of-three captioned the adorable shot, which shows her looking every bit the Southern belle in a retro-inspired red gingham shirtdress and white peep-toe wedges.

