Reese Witherspoon Looks Just Like Her Daughter AND Her Mom in This Vogue Photo

The genes are strong in Reese Witherspoon's fam (her daughter may as well be her twin), but we had no clue that they ran three generations deep.

For the February issue of Vogue, the 42-year-old posed alongside her mini-me daughter Ava Phillipe, 19, and her mother Betty, 71, and we can’t get over how much they look like each other.

Witherspoon’s mom stands center in the photo, flanked by Reese and Ava, who are wrapping their arms around each other and gazing towards the camera. All three are dressed in compatible neutral colors, wearing coral lipstick and their signature blonde hair slicked back into low buns.

Pretty much everyone with eyes would agree that the resemblance between generations — especially Reese and Ava — is borderline out of control. That is, except Reese herself.

Image zoom Taylor Hill/WireImage

In 2016, during an appearance on Ellen, the actress said, “She and I are always like, “We don’t see it!” in reference to all the comparisons, per ET's report.

Maybe it's time for Reese to update her prescription.