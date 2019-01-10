Reese Witherspoon Looks Just Like Her Daughter AND Her Mom in This Vogue Photo

By Camille Nzengung
Jan 10, 2019 @ 5:00 pm

The genes are strong in Reese Witherspoon's fam (her daughter may as well be her twin), but we had no clue that they ran three generations deep.

For the February issue of Vogue, the 42-year-old posed alongside her mini-me daughter Ava Phillipe, 19, and her mother Betty, 71, and we can’t get over how much they look like each other.

“She does everything!” Meryl Streep says about our February cover star, @ReeseWitherspoon. “On top of the acting and producing and the books and @draperjames, she also carves the pumpkins! She raises three kids. She maintains friendships. I know what it’s like to be in this business and also raise kids. You remember that book I Don’t Know How She Does It? That’s Reese!” Witherspoon was a young mom. She gave birth to @avaphillippe when she was 23, just a year before making #LegallyBlonde—“There are pictures of her as a baby on the set,” she says. Her own mother, Betty, was a labor-and-delivery nurse at Nashville’s Vanderbilt hospital, and Witherspoon remembers going to work with her and watching her “take care of seventeen babies at once. There would usually be two women, and they’d be doing all the diapering, all the feeding—everything, all at once,” Witherspoon recalls. “And the crying of the babies! The noise! She said she didn’t even hear it. I remember being so in awe of my mom. She always had a positive attitude, always laughing, always telling a joke, and she always had a billion friends at work. She just loved the women she worked with.” Tap the link in our bio to read the full profile. Photographed by @zoeghertner, styled by @tonnegood, written by @Meghan_daum, Vogue, February 2019.

Witherspoon’s mom stands center in the photo, flanked by Reese and Ava, who are wrapping their arms around each other and gazing towards the camera. All three are dressed in compatible neutral colors, wearing coral lipstick and their signature blonde hair slicked back into low buns.

Pretty much everyone with eyes would agree that the resemblance between generations — especially Reese and Ava — is borderline out of control. That is, except Reese herself. 

In 2016, during an appearance on Ellen, the actress said, “She and I are always like, “We don’t see it!” in reference to all the comparisons, per ET's report.

Maybe it's time for Reese to update her prescription. 