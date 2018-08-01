Bless This Photo of Reese Witherspoon Hurling an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep

Four things we truly love—Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies, and ice cream—joined forces on Tuesday to give us the most spectacular photo the universe has ever seen.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Streep joins season 2 of the HBO series as Mary Louise Wright (mom to Perry Wright, who [spoiler!] is pretty much the scum of the earth).

Nicole Kidman (who plays Streep’s daughter-in-law on the series) shared our first glimpse of mama Wright and her grandkids back in April:

But, believe me, no photo (no matter how star-studded) could compete with the greatness of this recent on-set snap. In the soon-to-be legendary image, Madeline Martha Mackenzie (Witherspoon), clad in a floral blouse and black skirt, purses her lips as she gears up to throw an ice cream cone at the unsuspecting Mary Louise’s head:

TheImageDirect.com

Have you ever seen a photo more meme-worthy? Neither have we.

Though we won’t have new Big Little Lies episodes until 2019, this photo is honestly the next best thing. May we never enter a fight without an ice cream cone-wielding Witherspoon at our side.