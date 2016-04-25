Reese Witherspoon Is Giving Us a Major Heads-Up with Her Latest Workout Tee

Consider her an astrologer: Reese Witherspoon is sending an important warning about the stars with her latest gym gear. The Oscar winner was spotted in Brentwood, Calif., on Monday in a “Mercury Is in Retrograde” tee from Sub_Urban Riot after yoga class.
Wearing mirrored shades, black leggings, and brightly colored sneakers, the mom of three looked cheerful as she exited her workout.
This isn’t Witherspoon’s first time repping a punchy graphic tee: The star wore a “Happy Camper” top from the same brand last month, once again cutting off the sleeves to make it into a breezy tank.
While this top certainly works all year round (and gives you a scapegoat for a rough workout or a grumpy attitude), it turns out Reese is (almost) correct: Mercury heads into retrograde on April 28. If you experience any technical difficulties for the next few weeks, make like Reese and blame it on the stars.