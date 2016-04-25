Reese Witherspoon Is Giving Us a Major Heads-Up with Her Latest Workout Tee

Consider her an astrologer: Reese Witherspoon is sending an important warning about the stars with her latest gym gear. The Oscar winner was spotted in Brentwood, Calif., on Monday in a “Mercury Is in Retrograde” tee from Sub­_Urban Riot after yoga class.

Wearing mirrored shades, black leggings, and brightly colored sneakers, the mom of three looked cheerful as she exited her workout.

T Maidana/AKM-GSI

This isn’t Witherspoon’s first time repping a punchy graphic tee: The star wore a “Happy Camper” top from the same brand last month, once again cutting off the sleeves to make it into a breezy tank.

While this top certainly works all year round (and gives you a scapegoat for a rough workout or a grumpy attitude), it turns out Reese is (almost) correct: Mercury heads into retrograde on April 28. If you experience any technical difficulties for the next few weeks, make like Reese and blame it on the stars.