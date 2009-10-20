Reese Witherspoon Is Loving Life

Joyann King
Oct 20, 2009 @ 9:10 am

Reese Witherspoon knows how lucky she is: two healthy children, check, hot boyfriend, check, superstar career, check and check! InStyle's November cover girl can't complain about much, but says the secret to happiness starts with confidence. "As long as you're comfortable, the best parts of yourself come through no matter what," she said. For more exclusive secrets behind Reese's happy glow, check out the November issue of InStyle, on newsstands this week.

