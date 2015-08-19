Reese Witherspoon Wishes Look-Alike Mom Happy Birthday with Sweet Instagram Photo

Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram to wish her mother, Betty, a happy birthday—and the uncanny resemblance is enough to make one do a double-take!

"To my wonderful, sweet mother for her birthday! The epitome of Southern grace & charm!!!" she captioned the sweet selfie of them looking like twins.

They are aren't the only doppelgängers in the family: Witherspoon's own 15-year-old daughter, Ava Phillipe, is her spitting image as well!

This isn't the first time the 39-year-old mother of three has given her mom a social media shout-out. Earlier this year, she posted a screenshot of her texts the day of the Oscars, flaunting how supportive her mom has been of her career.

Witherspoon has always been very vocal about just how much she values her family relationships. In fact, it was her traditional Southern upbringing that helped inspire her lifestyle line Draper James (named after her grandparents).

Growing up with a working mother who maintained a strong household has given the Hot Pursuit actress a model on how to keep a strong family unit, despite her hectic work schedule.

"There are some sacrifices you make, and it hurts your heart sometimes, but my kids tell me they're proud of what I've accomplished, and that just means everything," she told Southern Living in its September issue. "I grew up with a working mom, and I have so much respect for the things she did as a nurse and a teacher. I would never begrudge her that."

