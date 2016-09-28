Reese Witherspoon Exudes Dallas Charm in Lacy Separates
Reese Witherspoon sticks to the classics.
On Tuesday, the 40-year-old actress and Draper James entrepreneur headed to the Lone Star State for an outdoor event that proved she knows how to dress for just about any occasion. Using her all-American charm, Witherspoon brought together Dallas locals with James leaders for a dinner designed to raise funds for Lauren Bush Lauren's philanthropy, FEED, which aims to end world hunger.
So what did the blonde star rock for the charitable fête? Witherspoon turned to a white lace collared blouse and tucked it into a mermaid-like black lace skirt that fit perfectly. She styled the two pieces with ankle-strap heels and a bright lip. For Lauren, the occasion called for a long-sleeve black sweater with a floral skirt and understated accessories.
"Honored that @draperjames and I were able to team up with @feedprojects for such a beautiful, unifying event to help those facing hunger," Witherspoon wrote on Instagram as the caption to the above image. "Thank you @laurenblauren & @feedprojects for bringing together this #Dallas community to raise funds for such a great cause."
Lauren shared an equally moving message of gratitude along with another shot of the winning pair.
Talk about looking good for a good cause.