Are Reese Witherspoon and Jessica Alba Hollywood's Newest BFFs?

They say great minds think alike, and when it comes to entrepreneurship, Reese Witherspoon and Jessica Alba seem to be on the same page. The two leading ladies took to Instagram this morning to share charming shots of spending time together at Alba's Honest Company headquarters—and Witherspoon (who's the founder of the Draper James lifestyle brand) certainly appeared impressed with the tour. “I was blown away by how they are making our households safer and chemical free! I’m converting my whole house to #honest!” she captioned her photo (below). Alba seemed just as dazzled by her fellow businesswoman. “This Southern beauty is on to something with @draperjamesgirl—I got schooled today on all things Southern,” Alba wrote next to the picture above. So are the two working moms collaborating on an upcoming project? We can only hope so.

