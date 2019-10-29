Are Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston Coordinating Their Press Tour Outfits?

Just call Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon the masters of twinning.

The pair hit the red carpet in New York City for their latest project to debut on the small screen, The Morning Show. Surprise! They followed their latest trend of secretly coordinating outfits as they did when they promoted their show on Good Morning America, and looked fantastic while doing it.

The pair wore elegant black matching dresses, each showing off their personal style while still complementing each other. We've gotta wonder if they're both getting together and planning out what they'll wear so they can channel that Big Sis and Little Sis vibe we get from them, even after all these years.

Witherspoon opted for a strapless black sequin dress with gold trim by Céline. She wore a slicked-back bob paired with dangly silver earrings as well as pointy black matching pumps for a polished look.

Jen's dress was much less flashy than Reese's, but gave the actress a statuesque silhouette. She opted for a black floor-length James Galanos gown in contrast to Reese's mid-length dress that she wore with beachy waves, golden drop earrings, and strappy peep-toe sandals.

This matching moment follows the pair opting for a fun red and white combo moment on Monday (Oct. 28). Aniston wore a white pleated dress, black heels, and red-tinted sunglasses. Meanwhile, Reese wore a red structured mini dress for the occasion with black-and-white heels.

With looks like these, what are Jen and Reese planning for their next outing to promote The Morning Show? The series is set to make its official debut on Apple TV+ on Nov. 1.

Hopefully there's another fun matching outfit debut that comes along with it. We're ready to see plenty more of Jen and Reese serving up fun, coordinated looks.