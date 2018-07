Feeling "Lucky," "Happy" or "Grateful" today? Give thanks and give back with Beyond Yoga's charitable canvas tote. Designer Jodi Guber partnered with graffiti artist Andre Charles to launch limited edition "I am beyond..." bags to raise money for The Art of Elysium. Jennifer Aniston, Anne Hathaway, Cameron Diaz and Reese Witherspoon (who choose "Blessed" as her shout out) have all designed their own bags, and starting today you can personalize your own for $65 at beyondyoga.com.

Add to Facebook Add to Twitter