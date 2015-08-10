Twinning! Reese Witherspoon and Her Husband Jet Set in Matching Outfits

If you have any last-minute travel plans for the summer, let Reese Witherspoon inspire your getaway style—or should we say Jim Toth, the star's husband. The busy actress made her way through the Boston airport wearing a perfect travel outfit in nautical shades of blue and white, and it seems as though she looked to her husband for outfit inspiration. Witherspoon paired a chambray shirt over white cropped trousers, and added Southern charm with her statement-making accessories. From her white Jack Rogers sandals ($138; nordstrom.com) to her summery fedora, the chic jet setter appeared ready for a little rest and relaxation.

Just like any travel pro, Witherspoon took full advantage of the standard carry-on rules, and decided to carry both a white handbag and an oversized tote from her Draper James collection ($155; draperjames.com) accessorized with a navy horseshoe keychain from the line ($38; draperjames.com). While we certainly love how Witherspoon's personalized cell phone case (Minnie & Emma, $59; minnieandemma.com), tinted sunglasses, and gold jewelry topped off her ensemble, the look wasn't complete without her best accessory: a matching husband.

