How to Achieve Reese Witherspoon’s Beautifully Braided Updo

Talk about hair goals. For day 259 of Sarah Potempa’s epic #365DaysofBraids Instagram challenge, the hairstylist extraordinaire presented us with one seriously gorgeous updo. Modeled by none other than Reese Witherspoon (above), the pro's stunning Dutch French Fishtail creation is all the inspiration we needed for the weekend. Recreate the intricate look (and put your braiding skills to the test) by following Potempa’s step-by-step guide below.

How to Get Reese Witherspoon’s Dutch French Fishtail Updo

Courtesy

1. First, twirl sections around a curling iron to give the hair volume. The pro used her self-rotating Sarah Potempa Beachwaver S1 ($129; sarahpotempa.com).

2. Create a side part and start by braiding the left side with a five strand French braid.

3. To create the large French Dutch fishtail, start by separating the hair in the front of the hairline into two pieces. Take a small section from the left, go under and add it to the right. Then take a small section from the right, go under and add it to the left. Continue to create this Dutch fishtail by adding small sections from the root (like a French braid) to the small section that will pass under to the other side.

4. Continue the same pattern over and over, repeating the mantra in your head, "left under to the right, right under to the left." Braid all the way down. Secure with a clear elastic.

5. Take the two braids and wrap them around each other and secure with bobby pins.

