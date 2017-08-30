Reese Witherspoon Stands with Houston in Texas-Tinged Ensemble

Isabel Jones
Aug 30, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
The Louisiana-born actress, producer, designer, and businesswoman showed her support for her home state's Southern neighbor, Texas, on Tuesday while out in Los Angeles.

Reese Witherspoon wore her heart on her sleeve (well, nearby …) when she affixed a Draper James enamel pin in the shape of Texas ($15; draperjames.com) to her chambray shirt ($125; draperjames.com). The actress's brooch served as a show of solidarity and support of the Houston-based victims of Hurricane Harvey—a cause she championed on Instagram this past Monday.

Praying for all the families in Texas dealing with this horrible devastation. 🙏🏻#houston #redcross

The mother of three’s pale blue pin features a small red heart marking the geographic location of Dallas—Houston’s further south, but Reese’s heart is in the right place.

Witherspoon, 41, paired her autumnal blouse with a chic white denim skirt hitting just above the knee and “Hello Darlin’” sandals from Draper James’s collaboration with Jack Rogers ($148; draperjames.com). The Home Again star piled her blonde locks into a polished topknot, threw on a pair of blue-gray shades, and topped the look off with a set of tasteful gold hoop earrings.

SMXRF/Star Max/Getty

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon and Her Daughter Ava Looked Like Twins on the Red Carpet

As always, Reese looked stunning, but the supportive pin really puts her ensemble over the edge.

