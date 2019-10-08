Reese Witherspoon Posed with a Snake, Mouse, Spider, and Beetle for a New Shoot

Reese Witherspoon isn't afraid to face her fears head-on. The superstar posed for Harper's Bazaar's Daring issue and while the gowns look great and Witherspoon is oozing her regular charm and charisma, it's her co-stars that making waves. Witherspoon was snapped with a menagerie of (usually) menacing creatures, some of which she said she was legitimately scared of. She was interviewed by her pal, Natalie Portman, who was genuinely impressed by just how brave Witherspoon was.

"The spider didn’t scare me, but there was a snake at the photoshoot that did," Witherspoon said. "This is going to sound weird, but I like insects and spiders. I was kind of a tomboy growing up. It grosses everybody out, but I like to pick up bugs."

Witherspoon went on to explain that while she may look courageous, there are things that scare her, like heights. But she took that on during the shoot, too. "I get scared of being on really tall buildings and looking down," she explained. Portman busted through that false humility, explaining that heights was part of the production, as well, "And you did that too for your Bazaar shoot! I'm impressed."

In addition to the heights, the snake, and the spider, Witherspoon posed with a mouse, golden beetles, and a slew of gorgeous gowns from Alexander McQueen, Dolce & Gabbana, and Oscar de la Renta.

One fear that she wasn't afraid to face on her new Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show, is the MeToo movement. When Portman asked her if she had any hesitation bringing that to the small screen, Witherspoon said she didn't shy away from it. Instead, she wanted to get into it as deeply as possible.

"The #MeToo movement has been so emotional on all sides. I remember talking to women and holding them while they cried. I can't even imagine what it must have been like to be the spouse or the child of one of these people who was exposed," Witherspoon explained. "With the men, we ask, 'Where is the contrition? How are they supposed to behave?' We deal with all of these questions as the season goes on."