Reese Witherspoon Shows Us How to Wear Summer Fruit Like a Grown-Up

There are certain youthful prints that tend to run the risk of verging on too-twee territory—and summer fruit is one of them. Despite its endearing allure (see: novelty clutches that don't look like clutches, which also fall in this realm), fruits are hard to pull off once you've passed a certain age. But it looked as though Reese Witherspoon was up to the task.

The blonde beauty expertly coupled a graphic peach-tree print Draper James tee with a pair of classic denim skinnies, also by Draper James ($148; draperjames.com) and a sleek blazer. What's more, she picked up on the top's persimmon hue and carried it on over to her accessories, from her studded bangle to her two-toned tone right down to her bold pumps. Her lipstick, too, played a part in the theme—she selected a bright coral shade to match.

Witherspoon's look was playful yet put-together, youthful yet sophisticated, and most importantly, very grown-up. We decree this a street-style win.

