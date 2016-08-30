Reese Witherspoon Makes a Froyo Run in Cropped Kick-Flare Jeans
There's no better way to beat the Los Angeles heat wave than with a cold, sweet treat. Reese Witherspoon did just that as she made a froyo run Monday, looking summery chic in a blue-and-white striped, button-down top and cropped kick-flare denim jeans by 7 for All Mankind ($139; 7forallmankind.com).
The Oscar winner completed her look with a lightweight, white blazer, a tan cross-body bag and a pop of color via her bright orange pumps. With her Pinkberry cup in hand, she shielded her eyes with a mirrored pair of sunnies and flashed a big smile as she headed out of the eatery. Witherspoon kept her make-up fresh and her jewelry simple for her day out on the town, sporting a small pair of gold hoop earrings and a pink lip.
Throughout the season, the actress has nailed summer street style, with her bold prints, bright-hued heels, cropped kick-flare jeans, and more, but it doesn't look like she'll be that sad to see summer go.
In the midst of packing school lunches for her son Tennessee, 3, the mom of three is already cheering (literally) for the start of football season.
In a Boomerang she shared on her Instagram page Monday, Witherspoon can be seen throwing up a pair of pom poms in shades and a striped shirt. "Who's excited for #FootballSeason!?!," she captioned the shot.