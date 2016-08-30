Reese Witherspoon Makes a Froyo Run in Cropped Kick-Flare Jeans

By Brandi Fowler Updated Aug 30, 2016 @ 6:30 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Credit: Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com

There's no better way to beat the Los Angeles heat wave than with a cold, sweet treat. Reese Witherspoon did just that as she made a froyo run Monday, looking summery chic in a blue-and-white striped, button-down top and cropped kick-flare denim jeans by 7 for All Mankind ($139; 7forallmankind.com).

The Oscar winner completed her look with a lightweight, white blazer, a tan cross-body bag and a pop of color via her bright orange pumps. With her Pinkberry cup in hand, she shielded her eyes with a mirrored pair of sunnies and flashed a big smile as she headed out of the eatery. Witherspoon kept her make-up fresh and her jewelry simple for her day out on the town, sporting a small pair of gold hoop earrings and a pink lip.

Throughout the season, the actress has nailed summer street style, with her bold prints, bright-hued heels, cropped kick-flare jeans, and more, but it doesn't look like she'll be that sad to see summer go.

RELATED: "Soul Searcher" Reese Witherspoon Hits the Gym, Then Goes Summer-Chic in a Floral Blouse

In the midst of packing school lunches for her son Tennessee, 3, the mom of three is already cheering (literally) for the start of football season.

In a Boomerang she shared on her Instagram page Monday, Witherspoon can be seen throwing up a pair of pom poms in shades and a striped shirt. "Who's excited for #FootballSeason!?!," she captioned the shot.

© Copyright InStyle. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com