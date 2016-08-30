Reese Witherspoon Makes a Froyo Run in Cropped Kick-Flare Jeans

There's no better way to beat the Los Angeles heat wave than with a cold, sweet treat. Reese Witherspoon did just that as she made a froyo run Monday, looking summery chic in a blue-and-white striped, button-down top and cropped kick-flare denim jeans by 7 for All Mankind ($139; 7forallmankind.com ).

The Oscar winner completed her look with a lightweight, white blazer, a tan cross-body bag and a pop of color via her bright orange pumps. With her Pinkberry cup in hand, she shielded her eyes with a mirrored pair of sunnies and flashed a big smile as she headed out of the eatery. Witherspoon kept her make-up fresh and her jewelry simple for her day out on the town, sporting a small pair of gold hoop earrings and a pink lip.