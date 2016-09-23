Reese Witherspoon Anchors Her Floral Look with the Perfect Fall Accessory Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Advertisement More Email Send Text Message Print Reese Witherspoon Street Style - Lead Credit: AKM-GSI Reese Witherspoon is her own best advert! The Legally Blonde alum-turned-designer was a cheerful sight on Thursday as she welcomed the first day of fall in brightly hued florals from her own label. The mom-of-three flashed a sunny smile as she headed out in Los Angeles to grab lunch, and the actress was the epitome of ladylike elegance in a navy short-sleeve sweater with a sheer lacy yoke neckline ($150; draperjames.com)and a navy-and-pink A-line skirt ($215; draperjames.com) from her collection, Draper James. She previously modeled the statement skirt on Instagram just a few days earlier. The 40-year-old stunner finished off her errands attire with a swipe of matching fuchsia lipstick, navy blue pumps, an oversize gold watch, and brown-toned sunglasses. RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Shows Off Draper James's New Fall Collection in the Most Adorable 'Grams Our favorite part of this look is Witherspoon's boxy oxblood velvet clutch with gold accents, which is the perfect fall statement piece and elevated the actress's summery look for the season ahead.

