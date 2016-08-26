Reese Witherspoon Is "Thinking About" Another Legally Blonde, Plus More Gems from Her First Facebook Live Chat 

Get ready for a whole lot of pink, Legally Blonde fans! Reese Witherspoon, who starred as the iconic Elle Woods in the cult favorite, talked about the possibility of a third film and much more in the actress's first Facebook Live chat on Thursday.

So could we be seeing the pink-loving lawyer teach more people to bend and snap while killing it in the courtroom?

"[Legally Blonde] was really fun," Witherspoon said Thursday. "A lot of people have asked me if we're going to make another Legally Blonde, and we're thinking about it."

Considering that last year, the mom-of-three revealed that writers were pitching ideas for a potential third installment for the fun film (which just celebrated its 15th anniversary), it looks like Elle Woods and Bruiser might be coming back to the big screen after all.

The 40-year-old also revealed that her critically acclaimed 2014 film, Wild, about a woman who hikes the Pacific Crest Trail and Legally Blonde were her favorite movies to shoot, "because she loves pink!"

Speaking about the almost equally beloved 2002 rom com Sweet Home Alabama, the blonde stunner had less positive prospects for a sequel, but said, "'I love Sweet Home Alabama! We are not making a sequel that I know of, but if Disney wants to call me, I would happily make a Sweet Home Alabama 2."

Along with a successful career as an actress, Witherspoon has also produced big films and TV shows like Wild, Gone Girl, and Broken. She said she really started producing four years ago, realizing that "there really weren't that many great parts for women in Hollywood, and [she] thought that [she] should do something about it."

The actress also revealed that she is currently working on a project with Nicole Kidman in Australia, and "hopes to be there very soon."

For more gems from the interview, including Reese's favorite workout, sport, and one habit that really annoys her husband, check out the whole Facebook Live chat above.