Reese Witherspoon Is Engaged

Congrats are in order for Reese Witherspoon, who announced her engagement to Hollywood agent Jim Toth today. Toth, her boyfriend of one year, proposed with a 4-carat diamond ring, People reports. The pair join a growing group of celebrities to become engaged this fall, so there's bound to be quite a few beautiful brides come 2011! Click through the gallery to see more recently engaged star couples. Plus: Tell us who you're most excited to see walk down the aisle in the comments.

