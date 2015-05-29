Reese Witherspoon Carries Hilarious "Totes Y'all" Bag from Her Draper James Line

Who better to advertise Reese Witherspoon's new fashion line than the star herself? The actress showed off her signature street style in Los Angeles yesterday, sporting a black top, leather jacket, and cropped skinny jeans that she topped off with sleek Westward Leaning sunnies, wedge sandals, and a "Totes Y'all" bag from her fashion line Draper James.

If you want to tote her tote yourself, you totally can: the carryall is available now ($155, draperjames.com) on her Southern-inspired lifestyle site that she launched earlier this month.

"I created Draper James to honor my past and allow others to embrace the beauty, style and excitement that embodies what is happening in the South today," the New Orleans-born, Nashville-raised Witherspoon previously said. Aside from fashion and accessories, Draper James also features home décor—all which reflect the star's charmingly sassy personality.

