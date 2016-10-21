Reese Witherspoon Relies on Her 17-Year-Old Daughter Ava's "Brutal Honesty" When It Comes to Fashion

Is there anything Reese Witherspoon can’t do?

The Oscar-winning actress recently sat down with Jenna Bush Hager from NBC News' TODAY to discuss her successful Southern-inspired lifestyle brand, lend some style advice, and reveal the key to open communication with her teenaged children.

With everything Witherspoon has on her plate and continues to take on, it wouldn’t be out of line to assume that the 40-year-old entrepreneur is fearless. The mother-of-three insists this isn’t so, telling TODAY that her experience building Draper James pushed her out of her comfort zone.

“When we were raising money for the company, I had to go into lots of different meetings with venture capitalists and pitch the company,” Witherspoon explained, “And that was a scary time—they don’t care who you are, it’s whether your business is viable and robust… That was kind of the performance of my life.”

The stylish Southern belle went on to impart her fashion wisdom, telling Bush Hager, “I think it’s really important to have one dress you know you look good in,” noting that she relies on her girlfriends for style feedback.

When she’s looking for an honest opinion, Witherspoon also turns to her 17-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe.

“I usually ask my daughter…'Does this look good?' and she'll be honest with me. She'll be like, 'No. You do not look good. You cannot wear that.' So I depend on her brutal honesty," Witherspoon shared.

When it comes to communicating with her kids outside of the dressing room, Witherspoon has a go-to tool: Snapchat. “I have two teenagers, and I’ve discovered that they will Snapchat me back, but they will not call me back,” the actress said, stating that she thinks, “It’s important for people to communicate well with their children.”

