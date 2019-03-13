Reese Witherspoon's New Draper James Collaboration Is for Women Who Love Comfortable Heels

With a successful acting and producing career, a downright aspirational social media presence, and a thriving fashion and lifestyle company (all of which she commands while raising three kids, mind you), Reese Witherspoon is basically the personification of the modern American dream. And since down time is apparently not in her vocabulary, the Big Little Lies star just took on the near impossible: creating a comfortable heel that's actually cute.

Witherspoon’s Southern-inspired fashion and lifestyle brand Draper James collaborated with Italian footwear company M. Gemi to produce the sandal collection to match all the plans you're making for spring and summer (which isn’t to say the shoes aren’t office-friendly — they totally are). We caught up with Witherspoon to hear all about the new launch, and why working with women is so important to her.

“This collection is for every woman, especially the woman (like me!) who loves a comfortable heel!” Reese tells InStyle.

Just in time for Women’s History month, Witherspoon tells us that collaborating with M. Gemi was a natural fit. “I love working with other female-led companies and designers — no matter the time of year,” she says, “But it is really exciting to launch this during a month celebrating the history of women. From our Draper James designer Kathryn Sukey to M. Gemi co-founders Cheryl Kaplan and Maria Gangemi, so many strong women were involved in making this collaboration happen and we’re thrilled with how it turned out.”

Image zoom Draper James ❤ M. Gemi

The collection features three different designs — the highest heel belongs to the 70mm suede Pilone style, which comes in a colorblock navy, red, and tan version (Reese’s favorite, by the way) and a uniformly tan model; the mid-height 55mm Riasta sandal features a bow across the strap and comes in both a chambray and gingham style; and for those seeking the ideal flat sandal, there’s the simple leather Treccia pair with metallic-gold or tan strap options. The selection of closet-staple styles ranges in price from $178 to $278.

So, would BLL’s Madeline Mckenzie find a particular design from the Draper James ❤ M. Gemi collection to her liking? Reese is putting her money on her own personal favorite, the colorblock Pilone heel — “She would love the chic design, and they stand out – just like her character,” she says. “The style can be worn so many ways, and the pop of red adds some great personality.”

Image zoom Draper James ❤ M. Gemi

Pilone Colorblock Heel ($278; draperjames.com)

When it comes to polishing off her cheery aesthetic, Reese is no stranger to the power of the perfect shoe. “Oh, I love shoes! I mean, who doesn’t love an amazing pair of shoes? I think footwear really gives you a chance to add something unexpected to your look and represent your personality. I’m excited to find fun ways to wear the Risata Sandal in Gingham – I think this style is an excellent example of how the perfect pair of shoes can really make a look. Plus, a bold print always makes me feel pretty and confident,” she says us.

Image zoom Draper James ❤ M. Gemi

Risata Gingham Sandal ($248; draperjames.com)

In fact, she’s such a fan of every item in the collaboration that she may have taken one of every pair home following the collection photo shoot. “Shhh, don’t tell!” (Your secret’s safe with us, Reese!)

Image zoom Draper James ❤ M. Gemi

Pilone Nude Heel Sandal ($278; draperjames.com)

Image zoom Draper James ❤ M. Gemi

Risata Chambray Sandal ($248; draperjames.com)

Image zoom Draper James ❤ M. Gemi

Treccia Sandal in Camel ($178; draperjames.com)

Image zoom Draper James ❤ M. Gemi

Treccia Sandal in Gold metallic ($178; draperjames.com)