Reese Witherspoon Flaunts Sweet Southern Style in Draper James
Reese Witherspoon's fabulous wardrobe never fails to impress. Her casual-cool look combines hints of Southern flair with Los Angeles sophistication—an air that she's lent to her popular clothing line, Draper James.
Like a recent Ivy Park-wearing Beyonce, Witherspoon loves stepping out in her line's items. On Wednesday, the sweet Southern belle arrived at LAX in a navy and cream-colored look—a stylish take on nautical attire, which featured many of her brand's own designs.
The Oscar-winner took to the skies in a collared sweater with delicate lace stripes ($215; draperjames.com) and a pair of medium-wash cropped jeans. Witherspoon draped a navy jacket over shoulders, which she complemented with a set of kitten heel suede pumps, navy sunglasses, a small Draper James handbag, and a signature Draper James "Totes Y'all" patterned tote bag ($165; draperjames.com).
The 40-year-old mother of three looked eager to be on her way, but keeping with classic Southern hospitality, still made the effort to flash a smile.
Safe travels, Reese!