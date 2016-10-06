Reese Witherspoon Flaunts Sweet Southern Style in Draper James Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Advertisement More Email Send Text Message Print 2016 Bauer-Griffin Credit: starzfly/Bauer-Griffin Reese Witherspoon's fabulous wardrobe never fails to impress. Her casual-cool look combines hints of Southern flair with Los Angeles sophistication—an air that she's lent to her popular clothing line, Draper James. Like a recent Ivy Park-wearing Beyonce, Witherspoon loves stepping out in her line's items. On Wednesday, the sweet Southern belle arrived at LAX in a navy and cream-colored look—a stylish take on nautical attire, which featured many of her brand's own designs. The Oscar-winner took to the skies in a collared sweater with delicate lace stripes ($215; draperjames.com) and a pair of medium-wash cropped jeans. Witherspoon draped a navy jacket over shoulders, which she complemented with a set of kitten heel suede pumps, navy sunglasses, a small Draper James handbag, and a signature Draper James "Totes Y'all" patterned tote bag ($165; draperjames.com). The 40-year-old mother of three looked eager to be on her way, but keeping with classic Southern hospitality, still made the effort to flash a smile. RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Encourages Everyone to Vote in the Most Draper James Way Imaginable VIDEO: Get That Body: Reese Witherspoon's Arms Safe travels, Reese!

