Reese Witherspoon Just Wore the Perfect Floral Dress on Vacation—Shop It Here
Reese Witherspoon is having some major fun in the sun, and she's looking extremely fashionable while doing it. The mother of three embarked on a family vacation to the Bahamas over the weekend, and today she took to Instagram to share a few photos of her perfect travel style.
In the snaps, the blonde beauty dons a daisy-covered maxi dress from her own line Draper James that was created just for her, and she looks absolutely gorgeous. Designed in shades of blue, the number features a deep neckline and practical pockets. "Paradise found!! ☀ #PostcardsFromAfar #Bahamamama," Witherspoon captioned a 'gram of herself in the piece.
A few hours later she shared another snap of herself in the frock, writing: "Island Vibes (#VacationDress courtesy of my ladies at @draperjames)."
Draper James also shared more details about the look on their Instagram account: "Reese's limited edition vacation dress is here! We made this silk maxi especially for Reese to wear on her summer vacation. She loved it so much, we made a few more for y'all! Shop it now at the link in bio xo."
Want the look for your own tropical getaway? You can pick up Witherspoon's limited edition dress for $325 at draperjames.com now.