Reese Witherspoon Just Wore the Perfect Floral Dress on Vacation—Shop It Here

By Kelsey Glein Updated Jun 27, 2016 @ 8:30 pm
Reese Witherspoon is having some major fun in the sun, and she's looking extremely fashionable while doing it. The mother of three embarked on a family vacation to the Bahamas over the weekend, and today she took to Instagram to share a few photos of her perfect travel style.

In the snaps, the blonde beauty dons a daisy-covered maxi dress from her own line Draper James that was created just for her, and she looks absolutely gorgeous. Designed in shades of blue, the number features a deep neckline and practical pockets. "Paradise found!! ☀ #PostcardsFromAfar #Bahamamama," Witherspoon captioned a 'gram of herself in the piece.

A few hours later she shared another snap of herself in the frock, writing: "Island Vibes (#VacationDress courtesy of my ladies at @draperjames)."

Draper James also shared more details about the look on their Instagram account: "Reese's limited edition vacation dress is here! We made this silk maxi especially for Reese to wear on her summer vacation. She loved it so much, we made a few more for y'all! Shop it now at the link in bio xo."

Want the look for your own tropical getaway? You can pick up Witherspoon's limited edition dress for $325 at draperjames.com now.

