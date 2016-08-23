Here's How to Achieve Reese Witherspoon's Floral Date Night Look

By Jonathan Borge Updated Aug 23, 2016 @ 12:00 pm
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon embodies everything about the South, but on Monday, the 40-year-old actress channeled the tropics for a night out with husband Jim Toth.

The former Sweet Home Alabama star took to Instagram to share a glowing image of herself preparing for her special evening. And while her smile is enough to make us feel good, it's her blue frock that caught our eye. For the outing, Witherspoon turned to Draper James, the lifestyle and fashion company she founded, for a floral dress that you can simply snag with the click of a button. The best part? Her splurge-worthy number ($265; draperjames.com) is available in the navy tone she rocked herself, as well as a lighter green shade.

"Date night," she simply wrote as the caption to her 'gram. In addition to the dress, she also rocked black, strappy wedges and a white geometric clutch.

In addition, Witherspoon also took to Snapchat to catalogue her plans with her beau and share a happy selfie.

Credit: Reese Witherspoon/Snapchat

We're sure these lovebirds had a fun evening.

