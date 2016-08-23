The former Sweet Home Alabama star took to Instagram to share a glowing image of herself preparing for her special evening. And while her smile is enough to make us feel good, it's her blue frock that caught our eye. For the outing, Witherspoon turned to Draper James, the lifestyle and fashion company she founded, for a floral dress that you can simply snag with the click of a button. The best part? Her splurge-worthy number ($265; draperjames.com) is available in the navy tone she rocked herself, as well as a lighter green shade.