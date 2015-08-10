The 15 Cutest Photos of Reese Witherspoon and Her Look-Alike Kids

Instagram/reesewitherspoon
Kelsey Glein
Aug 10, 2015 @ 8:30 am

Nothing brightens up a Monday morning like photos of the gorgeous Reese Witherspoon and her adorable children. The all-star mom isn't shy about sharing snaps of her too-cute brood—Ava, 15, Deacon, 11, and Tennessee, 2—on Instagram, from vacations in Italy and the Caribbean to attending red carpet events in Hollywood. It seems like there's no place this amazing mother won't take her mini-mes, and we can't get over how sweet this family is.

Kick off your week by checking out the 15 cutest photos of Reese Witherspoon and her look-alike kids below.

#TBT to long walks on the beach with this little comedian #Vacation #TakeMeBack (dress by @draperjamesgirl) ⛅️🌊

Someone is really excited his brother is home from camp! Welcome home, Deacon! #brotherlove ❤️

Sweet lil walks with this sweet lil guy ❤️ #Vacationmood @draperjamesgirl.

#FBF touring Rome with my girl @avaphillippe ❤️

The best way to enjoy #gelato??? #ThreeGenerations 😂😂😂👌🇮🇹

What an honor to see Mr. Valentino at dinner last night in Rome @maisonvalentino #legend ❤️🇮🇹

Me and my girl💙ready for #HotPursuit premiere! @avaphillippe

#Hideandseek (#vacationstyle). I see you! 😜🌴💗🌊

Every day, I'm so thankful to have this amazing man as my partner. I would not be where I am in this life if I didn't have his constant encouragement and complete support. He changes diapers, makes carpool runs and always has time to give me a much needed pep talk...(He makes a really good latte too! 😍) Starting today, the organization @LeanInOrg, which encourages women to #leanin and reach their goals at work and at home, is asking us to celebrate the men in our lives who love, help, and support us daily! Husband, dad, brother, grandpa -- do you have an example of a man who you are thankful for? Share a photo tagged with the hashtag #LeanInTogether. I want to see! ....(And don't they deserve it?!) ❤️

Live in the sunshine, swim in the sea, Drink the wild air. -Ralph Waldo Emerson

My heart is in the #Caribbean. #Postcardfromafar

Last day of beignets with my boy ❤️ #NOLAstyle

I Crawl the Line #johnnycash#startingearly#countryfan4life

Perfect Day

