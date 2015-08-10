Nothing brightens up a Monday morning like photos of the gorgeous Reese Witherspoon and her adorable children. The all-star mom isn't shy about sharing snaps of her too-cute brood—Ava, 15, Deacon, 11, and Tennessee, 2—on Instagram, from vacations in Italy and the Caribbean to attending red carpet events in Hollywood. It seems like there's no place this amazing mother won't take her mini-mes, and we can't get over how sweet this family is.

Kick off your week by checking out the 15 cutest photos of Reese Witherspoon and her look-alike kids below.

#TBT to long walks on the beach with this little comedian #Vacation #TakeMeBack (dress by @draperjamesgirl) ⛅️🌊 A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Aug 6, 2015 at 9:54am PDT

Someone is really excited his brother is home from camp! Welcome home, Deacon! #brotherlove ❤️ A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Aug 3, 2015 at 10:05am PDT

Sweet lil walks with this sweet lil guy ❤️ #Vacationmood @draperjamesgirl. A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jul 20, 2015 at 8:46am PDT

#FBF touring Rome with my girl @avaphillippe ❤️ A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jul 10, 2015 at 4:20pm PDT

Happiest of #FathersDay to all the sweet dads out there! Like this one! JT , you are an amazing father who loves and nurtures our kids everyday. Here's to all the dads who raise our kids to be incredible people! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jun 21, 2015 at 12:41pm PDT

The best way to enjoy #gelato??? #ThreeGenerations 😂😂😂👌🇮🇹 A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jun 19, 2015 at 3:01pm PDT

What an honor to see Mr. Valentino at dinner last night in Rome @maisonvalentino #legend ❤️🇮🇹 A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jun 19, 2015 at 12:43am PDT

Me and my girl💙ready for #HotPursuit premiere! @avaphillippe A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Apr 30, 2015 at 6:34pm PDT

#Hideandseek (#vacationstyle). I see you! 😜🌴💗🌊 A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Apr 2, 2015 at 10:50am PDT

Live in the sunshine, swim in the sea, Drink the wild air. -Ralph Waldo Emerson A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jan 3, 2015 at 7:16am PST

My heart is in the #Caribbean. #Postcardfromafar A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Aug 20, 2014 at 10:01am PDT

Last day of beignets with my boy ❤️ #NOLAstyle A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jul 6, 2014 at 4:15pm PDT

I Crawl the Line #johnnycash#startingearly#countryfan4life A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Apr 25, 2014 at 11:25am PDT

Perfect Day A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Apr 5, 2014 at 7:43pm PDT

