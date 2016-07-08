Reese Witherspoon Brightens Up L.A. in a Cheery Floral Dress—Get the Look
Reese Witherspoon is no stranger to bright colors and bold prints, and her latest look puts those two trends together for one perfect summer dress. The Oscar winner was spotted out in Los Angeles on Thursday, giving us total warm-weather outfit inspiration.
Witherspoon rocked a floral Draper James dress ($225; draperjames.com) for her sunny day out, polishing off the look with a navy cardigan and matching strappy sandals. Her beachy waves, bright pink lip, circular sunnies, and straw purse make one thing clear: This actress has vacation on the mind.
Her latest Instagram photos prove just that. The star recently returned from a vacation in paradise, showing off her beach-inspired dressing, tropical breakfast, and white sand beaches. "No hump days here," Witherspoon wrote.
Keep scrolling for more summer inspiration, straight from the actress's stunning Instagram feed.