Reese Witherspoon Brightens Up L.A. in a Cheery Floral Dress—Get the Look Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Advertisement More Email Send Text Message Print July 7, 2016 - Los Angeles, California, USA - Photo by: VPRF/starmaxinc.com.STAR MAX.©2016.ALL RIGHTS RESERVED..7/7/16.Reese Witherspoon is seen in Los Angeles, CA. (Credit Image: ? Vprf/Star Max/Newscom via ZUMA Press) Credit: VPRF/Starmaxinc.Com Reese Witherspoon is no stranger to bright colors and bold prints, and her latest look puts those two trends together for one perfect summer dress. The Oscar winner was spotted out in Los Angeles on Thursday, giving us total warm-weather outfit inspiration. Witherspoon rocked a floral Draper James dress ($225; draperjames.com) for her sunny day out, polishing off the look with a navy cardigan and matching strappy sandals. Her beachy waves, bright pink lip, circular sunnies, and straw purse make one thing clear: This actress has vacation on the mind. Her latest Instagram photos prove just that. The star recently returned from a vacation in paradise, showing off her beach-inspired dressing, tropical breakfast, and white sand beaches. "No hump days here," Witherspoon wrote. Keep scrolling for more summer inspiration, straight from the actress's stunning Instagram feed. RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Gets Patriotic in an Adorable July 4th Photo with Son Tennessee

Close this dialog window Share & More

Close this dialog window View image Reese Witherspoon Brightens Up L.A. in a Cheery Floral Dress—Get the Look

this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.