Reese Witherspoon Isn't a Blonde Anymore

UPDATE: With a little over a month until Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston's series The Morning Show lands on Apple, we finally have a first look at their characters. In a new cover shoot for Entertainment Weekly that Witherspoon unveiled on Instagram today, we can fully see her with her character's chestnut brown hair.

We got a sneak peek of the actress' dark hair last November when she was photographed filming scenes for the show. Now that we have the full picture, we have to say, Witherspoon's brunette hair looks pretty similar to her childhood shade. The actress recently shared one of her school photos on Instagram and the resemblance to her Morning Show character is pretty uncanny.

You can see all the ways she styles her brunette hair when The Morning Show hits Apple on November 1.

Reese Witherspoon recently confirmed what we've all been hoping for since Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, & Blonde hit theaters 15 years ago: Legally Blonde 3 *is* happening. But, it looks like it's going to be a while before we see Elle Woods do a bend-and-snap because Witherspoon is no longer a blonde.

The actress just ditched her signature hair color for a rich chestnut shade. She was spotted with the darker hair color on the L.A. set of her upcoming Apple streaming series The Morning Show. Although the drastic change is bad news for every Legally Blonde fan, the warm brunette color is a perfect option for anyone looking to switch things up for winter.

This isn't the first hair change that Witherspoon made this week. She shared a photo of her Halloween costume on Instagram where she had long, auburn hair.

Although seeing Witherspoon as a brunette is shocking, it's not the first time that she's gone darker for a role. Her parts in Walk The Line and The Good Lie saw her with brown hair, so chances are this change is just for this new series she's working on.

Whether or not Witherspoon's new brown hair is real or fake, she undeniably looks amazing as a brunette, too.