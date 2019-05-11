Reese Witherspoon's Snark Is the Star of the Big Little Lies Trailer

HBO just dropped the official trailer for Big Little Lies's second season — and while there's a lot to digest in the two-minute clip, it's clear the real star of the show will continue to be Madeline's trademark snark. Reese Witherspoon plays up the character's signature sarcasm and while, yeah, Meryl Streep is in the preview, it's the cupcake scene that everyone's going to be talking about.

The trailer follows the teaser clip that HBO released a few weeks ago. And though everyone's waiting with bated breath to see exactly how that ice cream cone that made the rounds will play into the new season, today's trailer doesn't provide any clues to that. Instead, Witherspoon's Madeline has a zingy one-liner involving a cupcake. In her usual peppy tone, she tells Warren, the principal of Otter Bay Elementary portrayed by P. J. Byrne, to "shove it" in a way only she can. In the scene, she describes how much she likes to shove cupcakes into her mouth, only to add a little sting to the statement.

"Maybe you can give one to Warren," Madeline says of the cupcakes. "So he can shove it, too."

Image zoom James Devaney/Getty Images

RELATED: These Photos of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Brawling on Set Are Begging for the Meme Treatment

The trailer also shows the rest of the Monterey Five reeling after the events of last season, with Madeline saying, "I can just see the damage that it's done and it's eroding every single one of us."

"Every single one of us" includes Nicole Kidman's Celeste, who is facing her mother-in-law, Mary, played by Meryl Streep, along with her personal demons. There's something eerie about Streep's deadpan delivery, though it probably has something to do with just how different it is compared to Witherspoon's effervescent comebacks.

According to HBO, the fallout after the death of Alexander Skarsgård's character, Perry, won't be the only drama in Central California. The parenting issues that became a cornerstone of the first season will only get bigger as the characters' kids enter second grade. To say that things will be dramatic would be an understatement after the first go-round with Madeline and Co.

RELATED: Here's What the Stars of Big Little Lies Are Loving This Summer

"The darkly comedic drama will continue to explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting," a statement from HBO reads. "Multiple characters will be dealing with Perry's death, and the prospect of moving past a life-altering event. In short: things could get messy."

Big Little Lies is back on June 9.