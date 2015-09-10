Reese Witherspoon Lands No. 1 Spot on People's 2015 Best Dressed List

Among the 10 stylish stars that People named to their 2015 Best Dressed List, we are happy to see that InStyle's May 2015 cover star, Reese Witherspoon, landed in the No. 1 spot. Congrats, Reese!

The always on-point Witherspoon, 39, is an expert at dressing for her body type and choosing the right colors and fits that flatter her on the red carpet. Take, for instance, the vibrant red Jason Wu dress pictured above that Witherspoon wore to this year’s Met Gala. Tasteful clean lines, a sexy slit to show some leg, and a vibrant hue. What could be more glam?

RELATED: Wishing Reese Witherspoon's Mini-Me Daughter Ava a Sweet 16!

In this week’s issue of People, Reese explains how she goes about picking the perfect look for each event she attends. While she generally stays away from crop tops and poufy princess dresses because, she says, those looks on her 5-foot-2 frame would come off looking “like a mushroom,” her love of clean lines and bright hues won her the title of People's best-dressed A-lister this year, according to the magazine.

And, based on Witherspoon’s spread of fabulous looks in the issue, we agree that she's worthy of the title. Be sure to pick up your copy, which newsstands Friday, Sept. 11.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon's Best Red Carpet Looks of All Time