Reese Witherspoon Shares Beautiful New Photo of Look-Alike Daughter Ava in Rome

Donna Ward/Getty Images
Kelsey Glein
Jul 13, 2015 @ 11:45 am

Last month Reese Witherspoon and her nearly identical 15-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe took an enviable trip to Italy, and documented their sightseeing all along the way.

In memory of their mother-daughter vacation, the star posted a flashback snap over the weekend of her gorgeous teenager in Rome (below). She shared the photo on her Instagram account, with the caption: "#FBF touring Rome with my girl @avaphillippe."

#FBF touring Rome with my girl @avaphillippe ❤️

A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

Aside from hitting famous spots like the Sistine Chapel and Trevi Fountain, the duo also had a run-in with one of the most famous Italians on earth—fashion designer Valentino Garavani. Clearly, the equally beautiful pair has fond memories of their breathtaking getaway.

PHOTOS: Reese Witherspoon and Her Look-Alike Daughter Take an Enviable Trip to Italy

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!