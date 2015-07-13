Reese Witherspoon Shares Beautiful New Photo of Look-Alike Daughter Ava in Rome

Last month Reese Witherspoon and her nearly identical 15-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe took an enviable trip to Italy, and documented their sightseeing all along the way.

In memory of their mother-daughter vacation, the star posted a flashback snap over the weekend of her gorgeous teenager in Rome (below). She shared the photo on her Instagram account, with the caption: "#FBF touring Rome with my girl @avaphillippe."

#FBF touring Rome with my girl @avaphillippe ❤️ A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jul 10, 2015 at 4:20pm PDT

Aside from hitting famous spots like the Sistine Chapel and Trevi Fountain, the duo also had a run-in with one of the most famous Italians on earth—fashion designer Valentino Garavani. Clearly, the equally beautiful pair has fond memories of their breathtaking getaway.

PHOTOS: Reese Witherspoon and Her Look-Alike Daughter Take an Enviable Trip to Italy