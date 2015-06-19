Reese Witherspoon and Her Look-Alike Daughter Take an Enviable Trip to Italy

Instagram/reesewitherspoon
Kelsey Glein
Jun 19, 2015 @ 12:15 pm

We're officially jealous of Reese Witherspoon's incredible trip to Italy. The actress and her nearly identical 15-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe are currently on vacation in the boot-shaped country, and we can't get enough of their gorgeous 'grams. Aside from hitting all the famous sites including the Sistine Chapel and Trevi Fountain, the duo also had a run in with one of the most famous Italians on earth—fashion designer Valentino Garavani.

Check out more photos from Reese Witherspoon's vacay below.

You had me at pizza. Hello #VacationAdventures. #GuessWhereIAm

A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

When in #Rome!!! 👌 😂 @avaphillippe (OK, cat is out of the bag. We love you Italy! 🇮🇹 ) #VacationAdventures #MomHumor

A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

#Rome is all the more beautiful with the people you love ❤️ @avaphillippe

A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

The most incredible mosaic floors in the world at the Sistine Chapel @ihavethisthingwithfloors

A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

:)

A photo posted by Ava Phillippe (@avaphillippe) on

A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

What an honor to see Mr. Valentino at dinner last night in Rome @maisonvalentino #legend ❤️🇮🇹

A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

