Reese Witherspoon and Her Look-Alike Daughter Take an Enviable Trip to Italy

We're officially jealous of Reese Witherspoon's incredible trip to Italy. The actress and her nearly identical 15-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe are currently on vacation in the boot-shaped country, and we can't get enough of their gorgeous 'grams. Aside from hitting all the famous sites including the Sistine Chapel and Trevi Fountain, the duo also had a run in with one of the most famous Italians on earth—fashion designer Valentino Garavani.
Check out more photos from Reese Witherspoon's vacay below.
RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Shows Us How to Wear Summer Fruit Like a Grown-Up
RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Carries Hilarious "Totes Y'all" Bag from Her Draper James Line
RELATED: Reese Witherspoon and Her Teen Daughter Look Like Sisters in Rare Instagram Snap