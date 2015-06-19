Reese Witherspoon and Her Look-Alike Daughter Take an Enviable Trip to Italy

We're officially jealous of Reese Witherspoon's incredible trip to Italy. The actress and her nearly identical 15-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe are currently on vacation in the boot-shaped country, and we can't get enough of their gorgeous 'grams. Aside from hitting all the famous sites including the Sistine Chapel and Trevi Fountain, the duo also had a run in with one of the most famous Italians on earth—fashion designer Valentino Garavani.

Check out more photos from Reese Witherspoon's vacay below.

You had me at pizza. Hello #VacationAdventures. #GuessWhereIAm A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jun 16, 2015 at 11:51am PDT

Um...yup....pretty sure #Humpday does not translate here.... 😉 #VacationAdventures #PostcardFromAfar @DraperJamesGirl (Have you guessed where I am yet?) A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jun 17, 2015 at 8:57am PDT

One of my favorite churches #StIgnatius. Beautiful sculpture and the ceiling has the most intricate paintings. #Breathtaking! #VacationAdventures #Roma 🇮🇹 A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jun 18, 2015 at 10:42am PDT

#Rome is all the more beautiful with the people you love ❤️ @avaphillippe A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jun 18, 2015 at 2:25pm PDT

A photo posted by Ava Phillippe (@avaphillippe) on Jun 16, 2015 at 5:45am PDT

The most incredible mosaic floors in the world at the Sistine Chapel @ihavethisthingwithfloors A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jun 18, 2015 at 3:03pm PDT

A photo posted by Ava Phillippe (@avaphillippe) on Jun 16, 2015 at 5:39am PDT

:) A photo posted by Ava Phillippe (@avaphillippe) on Jun 17, 2015 at 10:23am PDT

A photo posted by Ava Phillippe (@avaphillippe) on Jun 18, 2015 at 2:42pm PDT

What an honor to see Mr. Valentino at dinner last night in Rome @maisonvalentino #legend ❤️🇮🇹 A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jun 19, 2015 at 12:43am PDT

