Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Just Reinvented Her Mom's 1997 Red Carpet Style

They say history repeats itself, and nowhere does that ring truer than the red carpet.

Reese Witherspoon celebrated the season 2 premiere of Big Little Lies in N.Y.C. on Wednesday night with her favorite date, 19-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe.

While Reese kept her look summery and classic in a strapless satin Elie Saab midi gown, Ava went full ‘90s in a beaded black minidress and matching sandals.

In fact, Ava may have mined inspiration for the spectacularly ‘90s look directly from mom’s closet.

Witherspoon, who’s been gracing red carpets for over two decades, wore a similar style to the 1997 premiere of The House of Yes when she was just 21 (Ava was born almost exactly two years later). Reese’s plunging LBD matched the silhouette of Ava’s, and The Oscar winner and her daughter both even opted for a middle part.

I mean, who better to channel Reese of decades past than her actual next of kin? Keep the throwback looks coming, ‘90s Queen Ava.