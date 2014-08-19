Reese Witherspoon and Taylor Swift Wear Matching Separates

It seems that Taylor Swift and Reese Witherspoon have more in common than just their blond lobs and bangs—they have similar taste in clothes too. Both of these stylish ladies have been snapped wearing the same ivory cutout separates by Monica Rose for Lovers + Friends. Witherspoon (above, right) donned the summery ensemble last month while she was out and about running errands in Los Angeles, while Swift (above, left) chose to wear it Monday night in New York City, where she premiered her new single, music video, and announced the release date for her upcoming album.

While both of these ladies (who happen to be two of our favorite street style stars) did wear the same outfit, they managed to each put their own spin on it and stay true to their own signature styles. Witherspoon paired the matching set with neutral accessories, including a pair of tan Kate Spade Saturday tassel heels, cream Tory Burch sunglasses, and a gold cuff. Swift, on the other hand, opted for bright and playful accessories, like a pair of sky-high teal Monique Lhuillier sandals, which gave the outfit a more youthful twist.

