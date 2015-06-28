Impress Everyone with These Red, White, and Blueberry Ice Pops at Your Fourth of July Party

July 4th weekend is just around the bend! That means it's time to bust out your best red, white and blue wares and duds. This year, though, you can also add your patriotic colors to your holiday spread. We're talking these yummy Greek yogurt and fresh berry ice pops straight from the kitchen of blogger Sue Moran of The View From Great Island. "I still get a thrill when I lift them out of the mold," she says. "Even if your stripes aren't perfect, they will still look and taste great." Read on for the refreshing recipe, and scroll down for buying info on the adorable pops shown.

Red, White, and Blueberry Ice Pops

Makes: 10

Active Time: 1 hour, 15 min.

Total Time: 7 hours, 45 min.

Ingredients

1¾ cups blueberries

8 drops royal blue gel food coloring

1¼ cups Greek-style vanilla yogurt, divided

2½ cups raspberries

Directions

1. In a blender, combine blueberries with food coloring, ¼ cup yogurt, and 2 tbsp water; purée until smooth. Scrape into a medium bowl.

2. Carefully spoon a thick layer (about 2 tbsp) of blueberry mixture into each of 10 3-ounce ice pop molds. Freeze until almost firm, about 1 hour.

3. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk 1 cup yogurt with 6 tbsp water.

4. Carefully spoon a thin layer of yogurt over the blueberry layer in the molds. Freeze until almost firm, about 30 minutes. Refrigerate the remaining yogurt.

5. Meanwhile, combine raspberries and ¼ cup of water in a blender; purée until smooth. Scrape into a medium bowl.

6. Carefully spoon a thin layer of raspberry purée over each yogurt layer. Freeze until almost firm, about 30 minutes. Refrigerate remaining raspberry purée.

7. Poke an ice pop stick into the center of each ice pop.

8. Repeat layering with yogurt and raspberry purée, freezing for at least 30 minutes between each layer. Freeze finished ice pops for at least 2 hours before serving.

Make ahead: The ice pops can be frozen for up to 2 weeks.

Accessories (pictured, above)

Norpro Ice Pop Molds, $20; kitchenkapers.com

NY Cake Royal Blue Food Gel, $2; nycake.com

Sucre Shop Wooden Ice Pop Sticks, $10/20; sucreshop.com

